Nebraska Spring Look Back: Defensive Line

Next in our spring football positional recaps, we will be giving our final take on Nebraska's defensive line...

Nebraska's defensive line has been at the top of its list of concerns. The Huskers' played an offense vs. defense format during the Red-White game because the defensive line didn't have enough to supply two teams.

It barely has enough for one team. All spring, Nebraska practiced with seven available defensive linemen. Each player had roughly the same amount of snaps in the five weeks of spring practice than starter Ty Robinson had during the 12-game, 14-week 2021 season.

This spring did give young players like Mosai Newsom, Ru'Quan Buckley, Jailen Weaver and Marquis Black a chance to get many reps and helped accelerate their development with more attention.

With Nebraska aiming to add at least two defensive linemen in the portal, most of these young players likely won't see the field in the fall.

The players that took the field during the spring game that will be a factor in the fall are Robinson, Nash Hutmacher and Colton Feist, and they tallied two tackles between the three of them, not showing much in the scrimmage.