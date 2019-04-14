Nebraska spring game visit was perfect for DT Sekona
The Nebraska spring game was already a recruiting success with one commitment on the weekend. But, the bigger picture is all of the glowing reviews of Nebraska by the other recruits in attendance, ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news