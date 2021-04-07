HuskerOnline - Nebraska Spring Football: Photo Gallery 1

Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-07 10:27:39 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Nebraska Spring Football: Photo Gallery 1
Sean Callahan •
HuskerOnline
Publisher
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.
Take an early look at Wednesday's Nebraska football spring practice.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}