



In a lot of ways, Saturday's South Alabama game was the opener Nebraska never had a year ago.

A game where you can play nowhere near your best, but still get a lot of work in and win the game.

There were plenty of positives to take away from Saturday's 35-21 win, but the negatives were hard to ignore. NU struggled to run the football, which in turn put the offense in very predictable second and third-down situations for most of the day. There were also three very costly turnovers - two on offense and one on special teams that changed the game.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez was not his usual self on Saturday. He looked a step slow and didn't throw the ball near as accurately as we saw a year ago. There were a lot of Week 1 "jitters" from the offense. Saturday was a reminder of how much work this football team still has ahead of them, and that a trip to Indianapolis in December is a very long ways away.

"We're ranked in the top 25. We certainly didn't look like that type of team today," head coach Scott Frost said. "I know we can be based on what I've seen in practice. I didn't know if we'd be a little over-confident or not confident enough. I don't really think any of that was the issue. I just don't think that we executed very well for whatever reason, and we'll get it figured out."

Martinez knows the offense didn't play their best on Saturday. The big play was missing, as NU had just one play longer than 20 yards - a 42-yard pass to tight end Jack Stoll.

The offense feeds off big plays, and it needs them to function at a high level. They weren't there against South Alabama for a variety of different reasons.

“I think it is a big deal and I think it’s good that we can get this out on a win," Martinez said of the sluggish performance. "At the end of the day, that's what matters, we won the game. Obviously, our offense didn’t come to play the way we wanted it to, but we get to fix it. We have another week, another game, and we’re going to look back at the film and get better from it.”

And that's what matters. NU is 1-0 heading out to Colorado for one of the most anticipated non-conference games in years.



Nobody on the offense is happy about how they played on Saturday, but this is something they will build off of as they head out to Boulder.

"I would definitely tell you we obviously would've like to go out there and play better offensively than we did," Stoll said. "That was not up to our standard. That's absolutely unacceptable. I'm just happy that we can afford to do something like that and win the game. I think it's pretty obvious the defense went out there and won the game for us this week.

"I'm just going to sit here and challenge us offensively to do better than we did because that was just absolutely unacceptable what we did offensively. We are going to make sure something like that never happens again."

Now on to the breakdown...