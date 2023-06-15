Bahl was named a First-Team All-American in 2022 and 2023, and she led the Sooners to back-to-back national championships in the last two seasons. She is 44-2 in her career with a staggering 1.00 ERA, 397 strikeouts and a .153 opponent batting average across 288.2 innings pitched. She has thrown 15 shutouts, 26 complete games and racked up five saves across 71 appearances (46 starts).

Bahl's transfer shocked the world of college softball. Her eventual commitment to the Huskers, however, was highly expected after saying she planned to "return home" as part of her announcement that she had entered the portal.

Bahl, who is almost unanimously considered the best player in the sport, figures to make the Huskers instant contenders to reach their first Women's College World Series since 2013 and perhaps win the program's first-ever national championship.

A native of Nebraska, Bahl was a star at Papillion-La Vista High School where she won Nebraska Softball Player of the Year twice, earned Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year as a senior and was the No. 1-ranked overall recruit in the 2021 recruiting class.

Bahl was originally committed to the Huskers before she reopened her recruitment and eventually signed with Oklahoma. She became an instant star with the Sooners, winning national Freshman of the Year honors from the NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association) and Softball America, in addition to nabbing the Big 12 Freshman of the Year award.

Bahl carried that over into her sophomore campaign. In addition to her All-American honors, she was twice named Big 12 Pitcher of the Year and a first-team all-conference performer, and she was named Most Outstanding Player at this year's Women's College World Series.

“The entire Nebraska softball team is thrilled to have Jordy join the Red Team," Nebraska coach Rhonda Revelle said. "Jordy is an amazing young woman, teammate and athlete who we know is an incredible addition to our team both on and off the field.

“Having known Jordy for several years, we have not been surprised by her accomplishments as she has always been the epitome of a driven, determined and laser-focused competitor. Jordy is a winner on the inside and out, and she uplifts and inspires all who are around her. This is a wonderful day for Husker Nation to welcome back our homegrown Husker Jordy Bahl.”

