We are running a 30-day free trial that gives you access to all Inside Nebraska content and message boards.

The sellout streak will live on for another week.

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts told reporters last Thursday that the status of the school's sellout streak was week-to-week. The streak dates back to 1962 during the Bob Devaney Era at Nebraska.

Alberts announced on Tuesday that the sellout streak will continue during his monthly appearance on Sports Nightly.

“The Indiana game’s going to be sold out, and I’m really, really proud of that,” Alberts said. “I’m grateful and thankful to our fans. We’ve said it’s going to be a week-by-week basis, and we’re making a lot of progress on the rest of the home games. But Husker Nation again continues to just respond.

“I’m just so grateful for our fans and would just ask them to continue to support these young men.”