Nebraska sees RB Edwards in versatile role for them on the field

Like the other official visitors in Lincoln this weekend for Nebraska this was a return visit for Dylan Edwards . The three-star running back from Derby (Kan.) had a chance to hear about the plan that the Husker staff has for him when it comes to getting him involved in the offense and on special teams.

“We got into Lincoln on Friday morning,” Edwards said. “This was my third trip to Nebraska. I was there for the Ohio State game last year and a junior day earlier this spring. On Friday we had meetings with the academic staff. I haven’t been able to do that before on my earlier visits.”

After getting a chance to meet with the academic staff at Nebraska the activities on Saturday were more around football. Edwards had a number of meetings where the Husker staff were able to tell him about the plans that they have in store for him with their offense.

“On Saturday we had meetings with the coaches and also had a chance to hang out with the players and the other recruits. I got a chance to meet with coach Applewhite and he told me about their plan for me to get involved in everything. They see me as a running back, a slot receiver and on special teams. Coach Whip told me that he loved my versatility.”

Edwards says that the plans that Nebraska has in mind for him are exactly what he's looking for when it comes to picking out where he wants to play college football.

“That is what I am looking for. I am looking for a school that sees my versatility and plans to use me in a number of different ways. Nebraska wants to get me the football in a number of different ways in space and let me make plays.”