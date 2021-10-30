Nebraska sees ATH Patton playing as a future Blackshirt

The Huskers extended a number of offers following their home game today against Purdue. There is an emphasis on securing the players in the radius for Nebraska based on these latest offers. One of the new offers went to athlete Jamison Patton from Des Moines (Iowa) Roosevelt.

"I was shocked!", Patton said. "They like me at safety. I’ll play any position that I have the best opportunity of being successful at on the next level."

This was Patton's first visit to Nebraska. He enjoyed his time on the visit and said that the game day atmosphere met his expectations.

"This was my first time and game at Nebraska," Patton said. "It was an incredible experience; the environment was amazing. It really lived up to the hype!"