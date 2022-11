The Nebraska volleyball team was seeded No. 7 overall for the NCAA Volleyball Tournament during its selection show Sunday night. The Huskers land in the Louisville regional, with the possibility of facing the Cardinals if both teams advance through the first three rounds. They are the No. 2 seed in the region.



Being a top eight seed, Nebraska will host the first two rounds of the tournament in Lincoln. The Huskers will take on Delaware State (24-6) in the opening round on Thursday and then face the winner of Miami (19-10) and Kansas (18-10). The Hurricanes are the No. 7 seed in the region.



Delaware State is making its first ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament.



