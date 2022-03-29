Nebraska safety Myles Farmer fighting to start, becoming more of a leader

Nebraska’s defensive backs aren’t lacking in bodies or talent, however, after losing three starters and veterans, the Huskers needed someone to step into a leadership role. Myles Farmer did just that.

During the off-season, Farmer seemed to have one of the best shots at locking down a starting position this fall as he started the final four games last season at safety with starter Deontai Williams injured. The sophomore played in every game in 2021 and had a career-high 30 tackles with 0.5 tackles for loss, one interception and one fumble recovery.

While listed as a sophomore is entering his third season of playing time. He was slated for a big role in 2020 during his redshirt freshman season but suffered a season-ending injury after five games.

Defensive backs Travis Fisher and Nebraska brought in seven new DBs during the off-season, five of which are on campus for spring ball. The new additions have brought lots of talent, experience and competition to the secondary.

Farmer has found a way to battle for a starting position on the field but also take on a bigger leadership role and help his new teammates learn a new system.

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said he hears Farmer’s voice more this spring than he did last season.

“He’s handled it great,” Chinander said. “You hear his voice a lot more. Last year obviously with Marquel (Dismuke) and Deontai (Williams) and Cam (Taylor-Britt) back there, he was doing a really nice job, he was the second guy rotating in. He got a chance to start a few games with Deontai out.”

“This year, I think you hear his vocal, you hear his leadership a lot more,” he continued. “He feels more comfortable in that position. I think he feels a lot more comfortable with all of his assignments where now he can really start talking to those other people that are out there with him and he’s also holding some guys accountable which is really good.”

Farmer confirmed that he does feel more comfortable helping his teammates.

“I know the defense but I’m just trying to make it a little bit better and make the game easier for my teammates,” Farmer said. “There might be stuff that they don’t see that I see so I want to point that out and still be able to do my job by helping them on the field.”

With three starters leaving after the 2021 season, Farmer knew he would have to take on a larger role this season and beyond.

“I feel like I’ve had to take that role and I’ve been trying to prepare myself for it and prepping myself being able to be the go-to guy like if somebody has a question ‘O.K. you can ask me and I’ll give you the correct answer.” Just being able to be a helping aide so coach (Travis) Fisher doesn’t have to do it all,” the Atlanta, Ga. native said.

With two transfers, two JUCO players and a freshman added to the secondary for spring, there has been a lot for Fisher to teach and, as Farmer said, he’s been trying to take some of that responsibility off his shoulders.

Farmer has had to adjust to playing with the new players after getting used to having Taylor-Britt, Dismuke, Williams and Quinton Newsome beside him over the last couple of seasons. With many new players, Nebraska’s secondary is working on getting that chemistry right and Farmer is trying to be a factor in meshing the group together.

“Just getting used to playing with new people and just talking them through everything they might not know it, I’m just talking through it so they play smooth,” Farmer said. “If they didn’t know it, we’ll correct it in film so they do know it the next time.”