Multiple sources have confirmed to Inside Nebraska that Myles Farmer was arrested Saturday by Lincoln police and charged with driving under the influence.

Farmer has been suspended for this weekend's game at No. 3 Michigan, according to head coach Mickey Joseph. The Huskers' interim head coach released a statement:

“I was informed on Sunday morning of an incident involving Myles Farmer this weekend Myles is a good young man, but understands he used poor judgement and made a mistake on Saturday night. The result of poor judgement and mistakes is consequences and discipline. In addition to penalties he may face through the legal system, Myles is suspended for this week’s game at Michigan and will be subject to internal discipline.”

Farmer, a starting safety at Nebraska, is the team's second-leading tackler with 62 stops on the year. He also had three pass breakups and one interception. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder from Atlanta is in his fourth season with the Husker program.

Joseph commented further on Farmer at his Tuesday press conference.

"It's something you can't do. It's not smart," Joseph said.

Phalen Sanford is the main player Joseph mentioned who the Huskers are looking to replace Farmer against Michigan this weekend.