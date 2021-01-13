Nebraska's defense got another boost this week when senior safety Marquel Dismuke announced he plans to return in 2021 for a sixth season.

The California native has started 20 consecutive games at NU over the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Over his career, Dismuke has 158 total tackles, including 47 this past season. He had a career-high 15 tackles in NU's win over Penn State. He also was tied for the team-lead in 2020 with four pass break-ups.

Dismuke played 536 snaps this past season according to PFF, which was third-most for Nebraska, only behind linebacker JoJo Domann (575) and cornerback DiCaprio Bootle (538).



Dismuke's return also answers a lot of questions about the back end of Nebraska's secondary, as position coach Travis Fisher will have veterans Cam Taylor-Britt, Deontai Williams and Dismuke to build around in 2021.