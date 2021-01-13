Senior safety Deontai Williams will be back at Nebraska for a fourth season.

The Florida native made his announcement via Twitter on his plans to return.

Williams has started 10 games over his Husker career, and that number would be much higher if not for a season-ending injury he suffered back in 2019. The former JUCO product will also be one of the older players to start at Nebraska in recent history, as he will turn 25 in October.

The 6-foot-1, 205 safety started seven of eight games this past season, seeing 519 total snaps of action, which was fourth-most on the team.

He finished 2020 with 51 total tackles, including a sack-strip fumble return for a touchdown in NU's win over Penn State. Over his career, Williams has 76 total tackles in 21 games, including 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and eight pass break-ups.

In Nebraska's win at Purdue this season, Williams had a career-high 12 tackle, including 10 solo stops. He followed that up with 10 tackles the next week vs. Minnesota.