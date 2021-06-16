Nebraska's secondary continuing to take shape going into summer

GRAND ISLAND - Because there was some remaining paperwork still yet to be filed, Travis Fisher wasn't quite ready to talk in detail about one of Nebraska's most significant offseason additions. The Husker secondary coach helped land a commitment from former five-star Ohio State transfer defensive back Tyreke Johnson last week. It remains to be seen where Johnson will factor into an already tight cornerback battle opposite star senior Cam Taylor-Britt once fall camp kicks off in August. But Fisher said, generally speaking, the goal was always to create competition in his room by bringing in as much talent as possible. "The main objective for this thing is to always - and I'm not saying this in a mean way, but just a competitive way - try to out-recruit your room," Fisher said during his stop at the Bosselman Conference Center as part of the Big Red Blitz event on Tuesday. "There's a lot of talent that's entering the room, and there's a lot of talent in the room. So just trying to make that room more competitive always in the goal."

Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher likes where his group is right now, but he also knows more work remains to be done. (Robin Washut)

Following the graduation of Dicaprio Bootle, the No. 2 cornerback spot was one of the only real question marks on Nebraska's defensive depth chart entering spring ball. To their credit, returning players like Quinton Newsome, Braxton Clark, and Nadab Joseph all took advantage of their opportunities over NU's winter workouts and 15 spring practices. But none had solidified himself as the clear starter at that spot going into the summer, which left the door open for the Huskers to potentially add a transfer to the mix if the right player became available. Enter Johnson, the former No. 14 overall player in the 2018 class who attended Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity International, the same high school as NU safety Deontai Williams. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Johnson redshirted his first year and then played in a total of 12 games over the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Fisher said his recruiting pitch to all his defensive backs, including Johnson, is that the opportunity to see the field in games is almost entirely dependent on what they make of it. "The recruiting pitch is you have an opportunity to come in and compete right away and get developed," Fisher said. "Just being realistic, it's not like I have a load of five-star players just sitting in the room where it's going to be hard for you to even tough the field. "Being realistic, you have an opportunity to come in right away and compete for a lot of playing time." One coaching philosophy Fisher picked up years ago was never to prioritize one player over another based solely on recruiting profile. Whether it's a former five-star recruit or a smalltown walk-on, Fisher said everyone would be treated as a starter in his group. "When you recruit guys that are highly rated guys ... some guys, it's not all guys, but some guys come in, and they've been told a lot of positive stuff, 'Hey, you're this, and this, and this,' coming out of high school and even junior college. But then, especially when you come in my room ... those stars don't matter anymore," Fisher said. '"What matters is the work you put in, being a great teammate, and coming to work every day. That's what matters to me. A lot of guys struggle with that until they understand it. Not just saying that's Nadab, but he was a highly recruited guy, and he didn't understand a whole lot. He's doing a great job now understanding a lot right now."

Former five-star Ohio State transfer Tyreke Johnson joined Nebraska's secondary this summer, but he'll have to earn his place on the depth chart. (© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Quick hits