On one of the strangest days in modern sports history, Nebraska and its roster made up of seven scholarship players and two loaners from the Husker football team tried to keep their season alive in Indianapolis at the Big Ten Tournament.

As expected, though, those hopes didn’t last very long, as No. 14-seed NU was knocked out in the first round in an 89-64 loss to No. 11 Indiana.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg’s first season in Lincoln officially ended with a record of 7-25 overall and 2-19 in conference play, losing the final 17 games. It ends as the worst record in program history.

Both teams came out firing out of the gates, combining to hit 11 of the game’s first 15 shots and four of the first six 3-pointers. After falling behind 23-16, Nebraska came roaring back with a 17-3 run and led by as much as 33-27 with just over four minutes left in the half.

But the Huskers would go ice cold from there, missing 15 of the last 16 shots of the half and going the final 4:37 without making a field goal. As a result, Indiana went into the break on a 16-1 run to take a commanding 43-34 lead.

The Hoosiers shot 56.3 percent from the field, scored 24 points in the paint, and blocked a whopping 10 shots in the first half alone.

Indiana’s run quickly exploded to 31-5 and increased the deficit to 20 after the first four minutes of the second half, and it was all semantics from there. IU went on to close the game on another 17-2 run and took its biggest lead of the night at 25 in the final minute.

Kevin Cross scored a team-high 23 points with nine rebounds off the bench, while Haanif Cheatham had 17 points and Jervay Green added 15 points and eight boards.

Armaan Franklin led Indiana with 13 points was one of five players to score in double figures and seven to finish with eight or more points.