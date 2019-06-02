OKLAHOMA CITY - Following a gutwrenching loss to Oklahoma State late Saturday night, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (32-24, 15-9 Big Ten) had to reset and get ready for a quick turnaround against the UConn Huskies (38-24, 12-12 American) on Sunday. There's no sugarcoating this one, the Huskers got walloped by the Huskies. Nebraska struggled all around the field in this one on their way to a 16-1 blowout loss to the Huskies, ending the Huskers 2019 season.

For a majority of the game, UConn's scoring was incredibly methodical but effective against the Nebraska pitchers. The score was kept relatively low for the first seven innings but an offensive explosion from the Huskies in the last two innings would completely shut the door on any hope that the Huskers could come back.

"That's a crazy turn of events," head coach Darin Erstad said of the last 24 hours. "You're one out from only needing one win to needing three wins and it was a quick turnaround. Look, UConn has been swinging the ball well all tournament and we just had no answer for them on the mound."

The scoring got started for the Huskies right out of the gate when an RBI single from Christian Fedko would score John Toppa to give UConn a 1-0 lead. UConn would tack another run on the board off of a no-doubt home run to left field off the bat of Christian's brother Kyler Fedko.

In the fourth, the Huskers were finally able to sit down the leadoff batter in an inning but a triple from on-deck batter Thad Phillips set the Huskies up perfectly to get another run across which they did one at-bat later on an RBI bunt for a single, giving UConn the 3-0 lead.

Nebraska's only real threat to the Huskies came in the bottom half of the fourth when Aaron Palensky and Spencer Schwellenbach were able to reach base on a single and walk. Angelo Altavilla would score Palensky on an RBI single but a 6-4-3 double play would end the inning, stopping the Huskers dead in their tracks.

The lone run was way too little, way too late for Nebraska as the Huskies would go on to score a total of 13 more runs between innings five through nine, defeating the Cornhuskers and advancing to play Oklahoma State in the regional finals.

Erstad said that this is a group of players that he cares about a lot and will remember for a long time just because of the way that they fought throughout the season. "I've loved a lot of teams we've had here, I love this team the most just as far as the fight that they have," Erstad said of his ball club.

"You look at our numbers, we have no business being here where we're at, and that's just a credit to them fighting and finding a way to win."