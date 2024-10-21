Nebraska's receivers need to play better, and Matt Rhule knows it

in other news
Dylan Raiola and Matt Rhule both assess the QB's performance vs Indiana
Matt Rhule assesses Dylan Raiola in loss at Indiana, and the QB breaks down his own performance against the Hoosiers.
WATCH: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Jaylen Lloyd, Jimari Butler talk IU loss
Postgame press conference as Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Jaylen Lloyd and Jimari Butler discuss Huskers' loss at Indiana.
VB: Nebraska dominates Ohio State on the road, wins 15th straight
Full recap as Nebraska volleyball dominated Ohio State, rolling to a sweep in Columbus for its 15th straight win.
Game Notes: Nebraska vs Indiana player milestones, records and more
Player milestones, records and more games notes from Nebraska's loss at Indiana.
Rhule "embarrassed" by job he did preparing Nebraska for No. 16 Indiana
Matt Rhule took the blame of what went down in Bloomington on Saturday — a 49-point Husker defeat.
in other news
Dylan Raiola and Matt Rhule both assess the QB's performance vs Indiana
Matt Rhule assesses Dylan Raiola in loss at Indiana, and the QB breaks down his own performance against the Hoosiers.
WATCH: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Jaylen Lloyd, Jimari Butler talk IU loss
Postgame press conference as Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Jaylen Lloyd and Jimari Butler discuss Huskers' loss at Indiana.
VB: Nebraska dominates Ohio State on the road, wins 15th straight
Full recap as Nebraska volleyball dominated Ohio State, rolling to a sweep in Columbus for its 15th straight win.
- OLB
- WR
- PRO
- OT
- APB
- DT
- C
- SDE
- SDE
- OT