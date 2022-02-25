Nebraska's Pheldarius Payne re-enters the portal; WR Will Nixon also enters

On Dec. 6, Nebraska outside linebacker Pheldarius Payne entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Dec. 17, he decided to come back to NU.

Well as the portal turns, Payne has made the decision on Feb. 25 to re-enter the transfer portal, which played a factor earlier this week in the Huskers making three new offers to different edge rushers.

In two seasons at Nebraska, Payne played in 18 games, compiling 40 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and three quarterback sacks.

He was set to play a role behind Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor as one of Nebraska's primary edge rushers.

Also on Friday, third-year freshman wide receiver Will Nixon entered the transfer portal. He saw action in three games in 2021 against Fordham, Buffalo and Northwestern, catching one pass for 5 yards.

In 2020, Nixon suffered a season-ending knee injury during summer workouts.

The Texas native is the son of Carolina Panthers assistant coach Jeff Nixon. He found himself in a log jam at wide receiver, as the Huskers added five more scholarship players to their roster over the off-season under new position coach Mickey Joseph.

