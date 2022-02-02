Nebraska's 2022 recruiting class breakdown

There are multiple streams to build your roster between the recruiting class and the transfer portal. In total, Nebraska is adding 28 scholarship athletes to their roster with 18 coming via the more traditional recruiting class process and 10 being added via the portal. Here is a complete list of those 28 players.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (Associated Press)

Quarterback - 3 (2 portal transfers and 1 recruiting class)

Quick Thoughts - By adding three quarterbacks it brings the total to five scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. During the signing day press conference head coach Scott Frost said he wants five scholarship quarterbacks and that both of the portal transfers didn't flinch when they were told about one another. There should be a great competition this spring/summer for the starting position.

Running Back - 3 (3 recruiting class)

Quick Thoughts - While taking up to three quarterbacks could have been predicted taking three running backs really didn't seem like a possibility. Nebraska is definitely adding speed and guys that can catch as well as run. Look for Allen and Johnson to possibly figure into special teams as well based on their film from last season.

Wide Receiver - 5 (2 portal transfer and 3 recruiting class)

Quick Thoughts - This is quite the group. Speed. Size. Technical. This is an immediate shot to the arm for the Huskers next season and not just at receiver. Expect Palmer to be handed the keys at returner. I like what this group can do in space, stretching the field and also in tight spaces where they have to make a man miss. Nebraska needs some immediate chemistry between the quarterbacks and this group.

Tight End - (1 recruiting class)

Quick Thoughts - There are many that have wondered about Androff in this class. Not me. His senior stats weren't flattering. But put on the film and you will find a guy that can really set the edge and is more of a traditional, hand in the dirt/line up next to the offensive tackle than the other tight ends on the team.

Offensive Line - 3 (2 portal transfers and 1 recruiting class)

Quick Thoughts - When Nebraska lost Cam Jurgens to the NFL the Huskers went out and really started to recruit Jenkins for the center position. He's scrappy and has good potential. Anthony is interesting because he has some versatility but likely plays guard at Nebraska. Williams returns home and definitely has the size for the spot. It's a good group, but missed on another tackle and I could see them addressing that at the end of the spring semester.

Defensive Line - 1 (1 recruiting class)

Quick Thoughts - Tagaloa is listed as a defensive lineman on Huskers.com, but has publicly stated that he could play tight end. His film playing tight end as a junior showed a very good, big athlete. For now, I would look for Tagaloa to play the four-technique in the base 3-4. This group missed on at least an interior body and maybe more of a hybrid edge rusher.

Linebacker - 1 Inside/1 Outside (2 recruiting class)

Quick Thoughts - Appleget will start out at outside linebacker. However, there was some talk about him moving to tight end possibly and there is also the possibility that Appleget could get to the program and see his body develop to where he moved to more of that edge rusher spot. Hausmann was recruited to play inside by coach Ruud and has an interesting skill set because he played as a defensive back earlier in high school then moved to outside linebacker before moving inside.

Secondary - 7 (2 portal transfer and 5 recruiting class)

Quick Thoughts - Huskers.com has some of these secondary recruits listed as cornerback, safety and even defensive back. Bottom-line, all of the players that Nebraska recruited -- except for Morton -- were all told to expect to move between the various secondary positions. Morton though was told that he will at least initially only play cornerback.

Athlete - 1 (1 recruiting class)

Quick Thoughts - Even "Huskers.com" has Stenger listed as an athlete. Nebraska has told Stenger that he could still get a look to play quarterback. That was before Thompson and Purdy though. I would expect Stenger to start off on defense likely at safety and moving more to linebacker and a bit of a hybrid like JoJo Domann.

Specialist - (2 portal transfers)