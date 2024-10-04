Nebraska-Rutgers final score predictions plus CFB Week 6 picks ATS

Game day for Nebraska football is nearly at our doorstep once again as quarterback Dylan Raiola, head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers square off against Big Ten foe Rutgers. As the Huskers (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) and Scarlet Knights (4-0, 1-0) get ready for kick off (3 p.m. CT on FS1), the Inside Nebraska crew* dishes out final score predictions for the game plus their CFB Week 6 picks against the spread! GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions for Nebraska-Rutgers IN THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-year subscription! Scroll to the bottom of this page for more info. *Publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik, recruiting analyst Tim Verghese and digital producer Jansen Coburn

NEBRASKA vs. RUTGERS: Final Score Predictions

Spread: NEB -7 Total: 41.5 >> Spread and total per BetMGM as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2 ********** ZACK: Nebraska 29, Rutgers 13 STEVE: Nebraska 24, Rutgers 20 TIM: Nebraska 28, Rutgers 24 JANSEN: Nebraska 24, Rutgers 14

CFB WEEK 6 PICKS

Week 6 Games *on Friday Matchup Spread Rutgers (4-0) @ Nebraska (4-1) NEB -7 Purdue (1-3) @ Wisconsin (2-2) WISC -14 Iowa (3-1) @ 3 Ohio State (4-0) OSU -19.5 23 Indiana (5-0) @ Northwestern (2-2) IU -13.5 10 Michigan (4-1) @ Washington (3-2) WASH -3 11 USC (3-1) @ Minnesota (2-3) USC -8.5 Syracuse (3-1) @ 25 UNLV (4-0) – Friday UNLV -6 9 Missouri (4-0) @ Texas A&M (4-1) TAMU -2.5 12 Ole Miss (4-1) @ South Carolina (3-1) MISS -9.5 8 Miami (5-0) @ Cal (3-1) MIA -10

Week 6 CFB Picks ATS $ = straight-up upset; all picks are made ATS (against the spread) Zack Steve Tim Jansen Nebraska Rutgers Rutgers Nebraska Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Ohio State Iowa Ohio State Ohio State Northwestern Indiana Indiana Indiana Washington Washington Michigan Michigan – $ USC USC USC USC Syracuse – $ UNLV Syracuse Syracuse – $ Mizzou Mizzou – $ Mizzou Mizzou – $ South Carolina Ole Miss South Carolina South Carolina Cal Cal Cal Miami Last week: 7-3 (7 pts) Last week: 6-4 (7 pts) Last week: 6-4 (7 pts) Last week: 4-6 (4 pts)

Important notes: >>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Colorado, 35-31, they may still have Colorado listed on the chart because they are predicting a Nebraska win but do not believe the Huskers will cover the spread. For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown! >>> The spreads are locked in on Thursday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider. >>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game. Tiebreaker is the best W-L record. End-of-season tiebreaker is W-L record ATS in Nebraska games.

Season Standings

1 – Tim: 28-22 (30 pts) 2 – Steve: 25-25 (30 pts) 3 – Zack: 25-25 (30 pts) 4 – Jansen: 18-32 (21 pts) Record in straight-up upset picks: Steve: 5-0 Zack: 5-5 Tim: 1-1 Jansen: 3-4

