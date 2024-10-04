Nebraska-Rutgers final score predictions plus CFB Week 6 picks ATS

Game day for Nebraska football is nearly at our doorstep once again as quarterback Dylan Raiola, head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers square off against Big Ten foe Rutgers.
As the Huskers (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) and Scarlet Knights (4-0, 1-0) get ready for kick off (3 p.m. CT on FS1), the Inside Nebraska crew* dishes out final score predictions for the game plus their CFB Week 6 picks against the spread!
GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions for Nebraska-Rutgers IN THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-year subscription! Scroll to the bottom of this page for more info.
*Publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik, recruiting analyst Tim Verghese and digital producer Jansen Coburn
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska
NEBRASKA vs. RUTGERS: Final Score Predictions
Spread: NEB -7
Total: 41.5
>> Spread and total per BetMGM as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2
**********
ZACK: Nebraska 29, Rutgers 13
STEVE: Nebraska 24, Rutgers 20
TIM: Nebraska 28, Rutgers 24
JANSEN: Nebraska 24, Rutgers 14
CFB WEEK 6 PICKS
Important notes:
>>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Nebraska to beat Colorado, 35-31, they may still have Colorado listed on the chart because they are predicting a Nebraska win but do not believe the Huskers will cover the spread. For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown!
>>> The spreads are locked in on Thursday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider.
>>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game. Tiebreaker is the best W-L record. End-of-season tiebreaker is W-L record ATS in Nebraska games.
Season Standings
1 – Tim: 28-22 (30 pts)
2 – Steve: 25-25 (30 pts)
3 – Zack: 25-25 (30 pts)
4 – Jansen: 18-32 (21 pts)
Record in straight-up upset picks:
Steve: 5-0
Zack: 5-5
Tim: 1-1
Jansen: 3-4
Guess the Score Contest: Win a free one-year subscription
Head to THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board to give us your* prediction in our weekly Guess the Score Contest for a chance to win a free Inside Nebraska subscription!
*yore
Free year = Pick the correct winner AND the exact final score
Free month = Pick the correct winner AND the closest to each team's score without going over each team's final point total
You may only enter one score prediction each week, and predictions lock one hour before kickoff. Maximum subscription prize per person is one year.
**********
THIS YEAR'S WINNERS:
vs. UTEP – @Huskerpanther
>> Prediction: Nebraska 34, UTEP 7
>> Actual score: Nebraska 40, UTEP 7
vs. Colorado – NONE
>> Actual score: Nebraska 28, Colorado 10
vs. Northern Iowa – @TX Huskr
>> Prediction: Nebraska 34, Northern Iowa 3 – ***EXACT SCORE ALERT***
>> Actual final score: Nebraska 34, Northern Iowa 3
vs. Illinois – @GusGus1
>> Prediction: Illinois 24, Nebraska 21
>> Actual final score: Illinois 31, Nebraska 24 (OT)
at Purdue – @Husker Dreme
>> Prediction: Nebraska 28, Purdue 7
>> Actual final score: Nebraska 28, Purdue 10