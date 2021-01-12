Nebraska's top running back will forgo a sixth year of college football and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

Senior running back Dedrick Mills announced on Twitter he will not be back for a third year at NU.

The 24-year old Mills played one year at Georgia Tech (2016), two at Garden City (Kan.) Community College (2017-18) and the last two seasons in Lincoln. He turns 25 in December, and the peak window for most NFL running backs is 23 to 28.

The announcement to go pro comes on the heels of a disappointing 2020 season where Mills had just 84 carries for 396 yards and three touchdowns. 191 of those yards came in the Huskers' final game of the season at Rutgers.

Over his Husker career, Mills rushed for 1,141 yards and 13 touchdowns, to go along with 27 catches for 208 yards receiving in 18 total games played.

The departure of Mills now leaves a major hole in Nebraska's backfield or 2021, but that took a big step on Tuesday with the addition of USC transfer portal back Markese Stepp.

NU's other returning running backs had 36 carries for 118 yards in 2020 and produced a long run of just 12 yards.

Freshman Marvin Scott III enters the 2021 season as the Huskers leading rusher at running back with 62 yards on 24 carries.

Stepp will come to NU with 505 career rushing yards on 100 carries.