On Tuesday Nebraska announced which players earned single-digit jerseys for the upcoming 2024 season.

After a team-wide vote, the 10 players who were voted the "toughest" players include Nash Hutmacher (0), Jimari Butler (1), Isaac Gifford (2), Marques Buford Jr. (3), Jahmal Banks (4), John Bullock (5), Tommi Hill (6), Malcolm Hartzog (7), DeShon Singleton (8) and Ty Robinson (9).

The lone offensive player to earn a single digit is Banks, a transfer receiver from Wake Forest who arrived to Lincoln in January. The entire starting defensive backfield — Hill and Buford at corner, Gifford at rover and Hartzog and Singleton — earned a single digit. So did the entire starting defensive front in Hutmacher, Robinson and Butler.

Hutmacher, Gifford, Bullock, Singleton and Robinson won't see a change and will wear the single digit number they did in 2023. Butler, Banks, Hill and Hartzog are first-time single-digit earners.

“We have scouts come in and say, ‘Hey Coach, are you doing the single digits again?’ They always wanna know who got ‘em and ask, ‘Hey, why didn’t this guy get one?’” Matt Rhule said in 2023. “(It shows) who’s the perfect embodiment of what we want Nebraska football to be? And who are the men that represent us the best?"