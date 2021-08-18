Nebraska reserve OL Jimmy Fritzsche enters the transfer portal

Nebraska reserve offensive lineman Jimmy Fritzsche has left the program.

Fritzsche announced on Twitter that he's entered the NCAA transfer portal.

In just over two years at NU, Fritzsche failed to see the field in 2019 or 2020, or crack the two-deep at the offensive tackle position.

Out of high school, Fritzsche picked the Huskers over an offer from Clemson.

Fritzsche now becomes the ninth member of NU's 2019 recruiting class that has entered the transfer portal.