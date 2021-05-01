HuskerOnline - Nebraska Red-White Spring Game: What to watch

Here is a quick snapshot of what to watch in Saturday's Red-White Nebraska spring game.

These are players I'll be watching closely:

QB Heinrich Haarberg - The Kearney native may have the best arm talent on the team.

RB Gabe Irvin - The freshman could be Nebraska's most complete back right now.

WR Omar Manning - Will the talented JUCO transfer put on another show in front of the fans?

WR Samori Toure - The Montana transfer broke a Randy Moss playoff record. How many others on NU's roster can say something like that?

TE Austin Allen - The staff feels like he's one of the top overall players on this roster right now.

OLB Pheldarius Payne - He has arguably made the biggest jump of any player from last season.

ILB Chris Kolarevic - This could end up being one of the best transfer portal pick-ups NU made in 2021.

DB Noa Pola-Gates - Word is the light bulb has really come on for Pola-Gates this spring.

Punter Daniel Cerni - Other than a YouTube video that only existed for a few days, nobody has ever seen Cerni punt. What will he look like on Saturday?