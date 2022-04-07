Nebraska Red-White Spring Game Visitor Preview

This weekend in Lincoln was already going to be exciting enough with the Huskers back on the field for their annual Red-White spring game. But, Nebraska will be bringing over 80 visitors for the festivities including one official visitor and what may be their No. 1, 2024 overall target.

2024 QB Dylan Raiola

Official visitor:

HoL Thoughts: Mathis is the board right now for Nebraska and portal transfers. Mathis is traveling to Nebraska with 10 family members which is an amazing sign for Nebraska. Mathis could be a quick fix for Nebraska to produce an outside pass rush.

2022 signed recruits:

2022 walk-on recruits:

2023 committed recruits:

2023 offered unofficial visitors:

HoL Thoughts: WOW! What a group! There are seven known, four-star recruits for the 2023 class will be in town as well as a handful of very high three-star targets. We brought many of these names to you before today. The headliners in the group are Aguirre (No. 75), Reed (No. 97), Wilson (No. 201), Picciotti (No. 215) and Hill (No. 234) who are all Rivals Top 250 players. Additionally, Nebraska is hosting Louisville commit Andonijah Green who is from the same high school as Janiran Bonner and Barry Jackson. Maybe as interesting of name as any on the list is Teitum Tuioti who has transferred from Lincoln Southeast to Eugene Sheldon when his father left Nebraska for Oregon.

2024 offered unofficial visitors:

HoL Thoughts: There aren't many 2024 recruits that will be in town this weekend with offers, but the two that will are incredibly important to Nebraska's class next year. Raiola feels like the Huskers top recruit for next year. The Husker legacy moved recently from Texas to Arizona. Nebraska has stiff competition from across the country for Raiola with his two leaders appearing to be Georgia and USC as of right now. Cram has been to Lincoln a handful of times already. Cram had a monster sophomore season when he rushed for 1,461 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns.

2025 offered unofficial visitors: