Nebraska recruiting: Texas A&M RB Deondre Jackson will not enroll in Jan.

After entering the transfer portal on Jan. 5 and committing to Nebraska on Jan. 11, Texas A&M running back Deondre Jackson will remain in the portal through the spring semester and tweeted he still remains a commitment to Nebraska.

Things are always very fluid in the transfer portal world we live in.

HuskerOnline confirmed Jackson and his family were in Lincoln this weekend for their official visit, but because of an academic snag with his previous courses at A&M, he'll have to remain in College Station for one more semester of coursework to get his eligibility in line.

He will not be a part of any team activities for the Aggies this winter or spring but remain a student at Texas A&M, and technically still an active target in the transfer portal.

Jackson tweeted on Saturday that he still plans to be a Husker, despite not being able to enroll in school this semester.

“Forget all the little rumors y’all put out about me,” Jackson tweeted. “I am committed and will be playing at Nebraska!”

At this time, it's unknown if the Huskers would have a spot for Jackson after the spring semester because of their scholarship numbers. He tentatively filled their sixth and final spot they carry for running backs.

Now that spot appears to be potentially in line for New Mexico Military's Anthony Grant, who is regarded as the top JUCO running back in the country, and currently in Lincoln for an official visit.

Grant rushed for 1,730 yards and 18 touchdowns leading New Military to the NJCAA national title, beating Iowa Western C.C. in the finals.

HuskerOnline has also confirmed Grant has all of his academics in line where he would be able to enroll at NU this week and be a part of the spring semester.