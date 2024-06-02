It's June, the busiest recruiting month of the year. Nebraska football is working camps in the Midwest and Texas to start the month, hosting their own camps from June 7-June 16 and hosting nearly 25, if not more, official visitors. First, let's look back at the Huskers' three biggest objectives in May and how they fared.

MAY OBJECTIVES

May Objective 1: Coaches on the road

Nebraska's assistant coaches hit the road hard in May and the main objectives of their travels was to expand the 2026 and 2027 boards, get some evaluations on 2025 prospects and extend camp invites. Nebraska's staff did all that and more. Quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas expanded the 2026 board significantly, with new offers coast to coast. Wide receivers coach Garret McGuire and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton made the rounds in Texas offering some new 2026 and 2027 targets, specifically at wide receiver, defensive back and on both sides of the trenches. Knighton also expanded the 2025 defensive line board with three new offers, two of which are now scheduled to visit Nebraska in June (Rancho Santa Margarita (Cali.) Catholic defensive lineman JJ Hanne unofficially visiting June 7 and Somerville (N.J) High four-star defensive end Jayden Loftin officially visiting June 14). Running backs coach EJ Barthel was busy in-state and in the Northeast, linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek made the rounds in Missouri and Kansas, while offensive line coach Donovan Raiola spent time in Utah. Defensive coordinator Tony White and defensive backs coach Evan Cooper spent time in California expanding Nebraska's reach with a flurry of offers to 2026 and 2027 prospects, while visiting some established targets as the Huskers look to spot recruit the West Coast more moving forward.

May Objective 2: Reset the offensive line board

May Objective 3: Add some defensive commits

Nebraska didn't land any defensive commits in May but the drought should end soon as June should prove fruitful for defensive coordinator Tony White as long as the Huskers can close on some top targets.

JUNE OBJECTIVES

Now, we shift our attention to June objectives.

Objective 1: Get up to double-digit commits in the 2025 class

Nebraska holds eight commits in the 2025 class entering June and should easily get up to double-digit commits this month, but should aim to get up to 15 commits this month. With over 20 official visitors expected on campus, many of whom are closing in on decisions, Nebraska should come out of June/early July with at least 12 commits, if not more. Look for decisions out of top Nebraska targets like four-star linebacker Dawson Merritt, four-star running back Jamarion Parker and more in the coming weeks.

Objective 2: Get top 2026 targets on campus

It's camp season, which means some top 2026 and 2027 talent will be making their way to Lincoln to get coached by Nebraska's staff and potentially earn an offer from the Huskers. Nebraska plans to use the camps to expand the 2026 and 2027 board, but also hopes to attract some of their top targets to participate in camps and get a live evaluation of them, while also hosting them for visits. Top 2026 tight end target Ian Premer already plans to be in town for a camp in June. 2026 four-star wide receiver Brock Boyd won't be able to make it up to Lincoln but plans to attend a camp in Belton, Texas, closer to home, that McGuire will be coaching at. Nebraska would love to have regional targets like four-star athlete Jayden McGregory, four-star defensive end Titan Davis and tight end Isaac Jensen on campus as well. The 2026 big board could look completely different by the end of the month.

Objective 3: Find a hidden gem or two