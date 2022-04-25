Nebraska Recruiting Notebook: April 25th
It was a big day for Nebraska on the recruiting trail. There is a new defensive line transfer who has now confirmed he has set up an official visit to Nebraska along with other happenings around tr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news