Nebraska RB Marvin Scott III enters transfer portal

Marvin Scott III became the second running back signed to the Class of 2020 to enter the transfer portal, joining Sevion Morrison who had previously announced his transfer intentions.

Scott is the first NU player on the roster to enter the portal since the Iowa game and the conclusion of the Huskers' 2021 regular season.

Scott played in four games this past season, carrying the ball 17 times for 66 yards and two touchdowns, with one catch for nine yards.

In his first game action of the season against Fordham, Scott rushed six times for 30 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown run for his first career score. Due to injury and discipline issues at the position, Scott played a prominent role at No. 19 Wisconsin a couple weeks ago.

Against the badgers, he tied for the team lead with a career-high nine carries while rushing for 29 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run. He also added a nine-yard reception. Scott had two carries for seven yards in the season finale against No. 17 Iowa.

Scott is yet another Florida recruit who did not ultimately pan out in Nebraska.He originally came to Lincoln from Port Orange Spruce Creek where he ran for 7,482 yards and scored 80 total touchdowns in his high school career. He was also a state champion power lifter.