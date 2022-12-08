Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered the transfer portal, Inside Nebraska has confirmed.

Yant, a 6-foot-2, 235-pounder from Tallahassee, Florida, spent the past three seasons with the Huskers. The past two seasons he’s rushed for a total of 350 yards and three touchdowns on 67 carries.

Yant rushed for just 56 yards in 2022 as he was behind starter Anthony Grant and key backups Ajay Allen and Gabe Ervin Jr.

Originally coming to Nebraska as a walk-on in 2020, Yant earned a scholarship before the 2021 campaign. That was the year where he had his breakout game against Northwestern, rushing for 127 yards on just 13 carries.