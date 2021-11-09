Nebraska RB commit Hayes confident in Frost

On Monday, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost announced that he has parted ways with offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Matt Lubick , offensive line coach and running game coordinator Greg Austin , quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and running backs coach and recruiting coordinator Ryan Held .

Nebraska running back commit Ashton Hayes, from Reno (Nev.) McQueen, hasn't heard from the Huskers since the announcement that four assistant coaches were being let go.

"No, I haven't," Hayes said. "Coach Frost said that he would be calling me later today."

Hayes is looking forward to the conversation with the Nebraska head coach, however not a lot has changed with Hayes when it comes to his commitment to Nebraska.

"I am confident coach Frost will find some good guys to come in and replace everyone."