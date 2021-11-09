Nebraska RB commit Hayes confident in Frost
On Monday, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost announced that he has parted ways with offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Matt Lubick, offensive line coach and running game coordinator Greg Austin, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and running backs coach and recruiting coordinator Ryan Held.
Nebraska running back commit Ashton Hayes, from Reno (Nev.) McQueen, hasn't heard from the Huskers since the announcement that four assistant coaches were being let go.
"No, I haven't," Hayes said. "Coach Frost said that he would be calling me later today."
Hayes is looking forward to the conversation with the Nebraska head coach, however not a lot has changed with Hayes when it comes to his commitment to Nebraska.
"I am confident coach Frost will find some good guys to come in and replace everyone."
Hayes had been trying to work towards graduating early from high school. He says that it's been an on-going process to try and figure out a way to get to Nebraska in January.
"I will be signing in December," Hayes said. "I am still trying to work on graduating early because my school is making it tough for me to do.
"I have to take a health class and all of my core classes such as government with English and Math, which I need two semesters of my senior year. I would have to try and test out possibly."
When asked if Hayes still saw himself at Nebraska following the changes he responded, "I do. I still see myself being an impact player for them."