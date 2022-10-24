The Nebraska volleyball team was ranked No. 1 in the latest AVCA poll released Monday afternoon. It's the second time this season that the Huskers claim the top spot and the first since the preseason poll was released on August 15.



It was a turbulent week of college volleyball as No. 1 Texas fell to an unranked Iowa State team on the road Wednesday night in five sets. Then on Sunday, No. 8 Pittsburgh outlasted a furious comeback by No. 2 Louisville, but prevailed in the fifth set 15-12 to clinch the upset. .



Texas moved back to No. 2 while Louisville dropped to No. 4. San Diego moved up to No. 3.



The Huskers next opponent, Wisconsin, remained at No. 5 with its match set for Wednesday at 8 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

