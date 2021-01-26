McCaffrey will remain on full scholarship and stipend this semester since the academic term has already begun.

The redshirt freshman from Colorado entered the portal on Tuesday, one day after spring semester classes began at UNL.

"After struggling with this decision for weeks, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and explore my options," McCaffrey said in a statement on Twitter. "I am thankful for the support Nebraska fans have shown me. I have so much love for my coaches and teammates from my time here. I am excited for the future."

The news of McCaffrey transferring comes just days after rumors began to circulate questioning his long-term future in the program.

It also lines up with exactly what his older brother did at Michigan.

Dylan McCaffrey opted out for the Wolverines but remained a virtual student in Ann Arbor. He entered the NCAA transfer portal this past Thursday, just days after the Wolverines started the spring semester in Ann Arbor.

Because of the pandemic, every major conference has allowed student-athletes the option to opt-out for the 2020-21 sports calendar but remain on scholarship.

Luke McCaffrey gave NU the impression he was going to be a COVID opt-out but still come back to the team. Then on Monday once the academic term began, he gave head coach Scott Frost the news that he plans to enter the transfer portal.

In 2020, McCaffrey played in seven of eight-game for the Big Red, including making starts vs. Penn State and Illinois.

He completed 48-of-76 passes for 466 yards and one touchdown, to go along with 65 carries for 364 yards rushing and three touchdowns. McCaffrey also threw six interceptions in 2020.

The only game McCaffrey did not take part in this past season was Nebraska’s season finale at Rutgers, where he was a late scratch that week. He took part in pre-game warm-ups, but then went into street clothes at kickoff.

McCaffrey's departure puts Frost and the Huskers in a major bind going forward. NU currently has two remaining spots left to use for their 2021 recruiting class. It's assumed now that one will be used to find a transfer quarterback from either to FBS or JUCO ranks to provide depth at the position.