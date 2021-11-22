Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez out for this week's Iowa game

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez has played his final game of the 2021 season.

Head coach Scott Frost confirmed on Monday that Martinez injured his shoulder at Wisconsin and will be unavailable for Friday's game against Iowa.

"You guys know I don't usually talk about injuries unless it's season-ending. We have one game left. Adrian (Martinez) will not be available," Frost said. "He has a shoulder injury that he is going to have to get addressed after the season.

"It happened in the first half Saturday. He's such a tough kid. I didn't expect him to play in the second half, but he came up to me right before the second half kickoff and said he wanted to go. He played well, he played tough. I feel terrible for him but appreciate him. We are going to have to be without him on Friday."

Martinez left the game in the second quarter and made the decision to re-enter the game to start the third quarter, which came as a surprise to Frost at that time.

Martinez was able to finish the game vs. the Badgers, but on one of his two interceptions, it was clear he did not have full control of his deep ball due to his shoulder injury.

With Martinez out, Frost said both freshmen Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg will get reps this week in practice.

Martinez, who is usually a regular at the Monday press conference was not made available for comment.

Frost also would not speculate on if this was Martinez's final game in a Husker uniform but said he hopes he walks on Senior Day no matter what to get the proper due he deserves from Husker fans.