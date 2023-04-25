"With that being said ... I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining."

"First I want to thank God for all of the experiences he had guided me through," Torres wrote in a tweet. "Next I want to thank Husker Nation for showing constant support through my time here in Lincoln. I would like to also thank Coach Rhule and the staff for support and the opportunity to live out my aspirations. Last I want to thank my teammates who i can call brothers for life for making Nebraska feel like home. GBR.

Richard Torres will see his career at Nebraska come to an end without having taken a snap in a regular season game.

Torres is one of six scholarship quarterbacks on the Huskers' roster alongside Jeff Sims, Casey Thompson, Heinrich Haarberg, Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers.

He did not play in a game as a true freshman in 2022, and it became apparent that he was unlikely to see many opportunities in the near future while in such a crowded position room.

Torres, who did not participate in last year's spring game while dealing with an injury, played in Saturday's annual Red-White Spring Game and finished 9-of-18 for 66 yards with an interception.

One of the main things that offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield said he was looking to see from Torres during the spring game was how he handled the pressure of a game-like atmosphere.

"How are you going to respond to that?" Satterfield said during media interviews last week. "Is your snap count going to be loud enough? Are you going to be able to handle the moment? So it's going to be good to get those guys in competitive situations and an environment like we're going to have. It's going to be a real gameday here on Saturday. I think it's going to be great for all positions but especially that quarterback position and Richie who has not really gotten to experience that yet."

Torres' departure leaves five scholarship quarterbacks and 97 total scholarships on the Huskers' roster.

Torres, a three-star signee in the Huskers' 2022 class, threw for 912 yards and 12 touchdowns during an injury-shortened senior season at Southside (San Antonio) High School and threw for 1,149 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior.

