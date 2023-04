Sources tell Inside Nebraska that Huskers quarterback Logan Smothers will enter the transfer portal. Per source, Smothers is entering the portal as a grad transfer, and the door is open for a potential return to Nebraska depending on how things go.

Smothers did not participate in spring practice while rehabbing from offseason surgery. If he does transfer to another program, he will finish his three-year career with Nebraska having completed 33-of-52 attempts for 413 yards passing and adding 161 yards and two touchdowns on 49 attempts in 11 games.

