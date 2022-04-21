Nebraska QB commit Watson playing role as recruiter

Nebraska quarterback commitment William Watson was a bit of a celebrity while in Lincoln for the spring game. Watson was seen taking pictures with fans and signing autographs. Watson was also seen rubbing elbows with the other recruits and he knows that he has to play a role in getting other recruits to follow him to Lincoln.

"I just wanted to see how the quarterbacks executed in a new offense because I know that they brought in some transfer guys," Watson said. "I also wanted to see what new recruits were there. I saw all of the Georgia kids. They had some offensive linemen there. I was talking to all of them. Oh yeah, I was on everybody." Watson watched the spring game and had his own impressions. He thought he saw a very small slice of the playbook being called on Saturday and also noticed the offensive coordinator wasn't calling the plays. "I think that they were playing like they didn't want to show too much. Honestly, it looked like they rotated like five or six plays and I saw that coach Whipple wasn't calling the plays. I think that the quarterbacks will be just fine once they can learn the offense." Nebraska brought three new quarterbacks into the quarterback room in January and Watson will join them in this coming January. He's had plenty of conversation around why coach Whipple wants Watson in his quarterback's room. "He believes that I can make the plays that he needs," Watson said. "He told me that I have the arm talent. He likes my ability to stretch plays out and I can run, like the read-option, so I think that check all of the boxes that he is looking for." Watson had a conversation with coach Whipple about the changes that will take place in the offense since he left Pitt to come to Nebraska. "He said it's going to be the exact same offense. The verbiage is different and they had to change some things around with the formations, but it will be the exact same plays and the exact same concepts. He wants to air it out."

2023 Nebraska QB commit William Watson