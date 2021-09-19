Nebraska QB commit Torres taking it all in stride

Torres committed to Nebraska back in June and other schools are still inquiring about Torres to both him and his coach. He is staying focused and taking it all in stride.

“They follow me, and I take leadership of them. I am not alone. There are other leaders on the team. We all motivate them.”

One of the biggest changes from last year's team to this year's team was a point of emphasis for Torres this off-season. He wanted to become a better leader for his squad and he says that there are a few on this year's squad leading the team this fall.

“We have come a long way,” Torres said. “We still have some things to improve. We just have to execute on offense and defense has always been there. I love their energy. They bring it every time. I think that we just need to feed off that and score.”

Torres secured the quarterback spot in the Nebraska recruiting class for 2022. The 6-foot-5 and 210-pound quarterback says that things are improving from last year's team to where the team is this year.

June was a busy month for Torres. He traveled to Nebraska for an official visit, hit some camps and made an unofficial visit to Kansas State before choosing Nebraska. Torres says that there are plans to return to Nebraska this fall to see a game or two.

“I am trying to make it to Nebraska a couple of times this fall,” Torres said. “I am going to try and make it up to Nebraska when they play Purdue, and I am trying to get up there with my family when they play Iowa. We are definitely trying to make it up there. They want to see what a game is like up there.”

There were rumors about Baylor chasing after Torres after the Bears lost their quarterback commitment. Those rumors were confirmed on Friday night when HuskerOnline was at Southside High School and got it confirmed from multiple sources.

The truth is that Baylor is just one of several schools that are still recruiting Torres. In fact, three schools stopped by Southside High School last week to see if Torres would take a look at other schools.

“I am 100 percent committed,” Torres said. “I am completely focused on Nebraska, my school, my team and just trying to get this team on track. I am not focused on any other recruiting.”

Torres is not looking for attention with the recruiting process. Often times in his interviews he throws the praise back to his team as a leader would. The fact of the matter is that he isn't sure how to really handle the hype.

“I just don’t know how to really take all of the attention," Torres said. "Where we come from, I am just not really used to all of this. It’s tough. I just try to stay focused.”

Torres left the game on Friday night with a knee injury after running the option. Torres updated HuskerOnline that the X-Ray results were negative on Saturday and that a MRI is pending for Monday.