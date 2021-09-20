Nebraska QB commit tears ACL, season ends for Torres

On Friday night, HuskerOnline was in attendance to see Richard Torres guide his San Antonio (Texas) Southside team against Floresville. Torres had his team competing in the middle of the third quarter when he was tackled on an option to the right side.

Following the social media release, Torres caught up with HuskerOnline to let them know that the ACL tear was the only injury to the knee and that there was no damage to the meniscus or to any of the other ligaments in the knee.