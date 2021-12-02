Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez has entered the transfer portal

Four years later on Dec. 2, 2021, the Adrian Martinez era in Lincoln is officially over. Martinez announced on Thursday that he has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal.

On Dec. 2, 2017, the first phone call Scott Frost made before boarding a plane to take the job at Nebraska was to quarterback Adrian Martinez.

The news comes two weeks after Martinez suffered a season-ending shoulder injury at Wisconsin on Nov. 20. He had surgery on his injured shoulder on Nov. 24.

Martinez will enter the portal having one year of eligibility remaining, along with a potential redshirt if he needed to use it.

With a new quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator hire on the horizon, a clean break from NU appeared where this was heading after the Huskers 3-9 season in 2021.

He leaves Nebraska holding 16 school records, including total offense (10,792 yards), career completions (670), career 300-yard total offense games (19), career 400-yard total offense games (5), career 250-yard passing games (16), season total offensive yards per games (308.0 in 2021), season completion percentage (71.5 in 2020) and freshman total offense (3,246 yards).

Over his four-year career, Martinez played in 39 games, making 38 starts finishing with 45 passing touchdowns and 35 rushing touchdowns.

He finished his career with 2,301 rushing yards and 8,491 passing yards. He is also the first three-time captain in the program history.

Nobody knows what the next move will be for Martinez, but Kansas State has already been speculated as a possible landing spot.



Martinez's girlfriend Marisa Weichel is a member of the Wildcat soccer team, and former Husker wide receiver and 2020 NU captain Kade Warner also plays at KSU.