Nebraska vs. Purdue odds have been set in the matchup between the Huskers (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) and Boilermakers (2-5, ) next Saturday.

Nebraska football has opened as the favorite for the fourth time this season, but they will not be a double-digit favorite for the first time. The Huskers are just a narrow 1-point favorite over Purdue with an over/under line set at 43.5 points for the Saturday afternoon Big Ten game (2:30 p.m. CT on Fox Sports 1).

Nebraska was a single-digit road underdog in Week 1 and Week 2 in losses at Minnesota and Colorado before it became a double-digit home favorite against MAC opponent Northern Illinois and Conference USA foe Louisiana Tech. Following back-to-back wins, the Huskers were double-digit underdogs for the first time this season against No. 2 Michigan and lost 45-7.

Nebraska was the only team in the country to open the season with road games against Power Five opponents, and the Huskers were the last team in the Power Five to play a home game. Matt Rhule's team faltered in those first two games as two straight frustrating losses were marred by turnovers from starting quarterback Jeff Sims, penalties, mistakes and other self-inflicted wounds against Minnesota (13-10 loss) and then-No. 22 Colorado (36-14).

However, the Huskers rebounded in a big way in Week 3 to beat Northern Illinois, 35-11, behind a standout performance from third-year sophomore quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, the Huskers' backup who has taken over as the team's starter for now.

Haarberg's number was called once again versus Louisiana Tech, and the Nebraska native came through. Haarberg's strong overall play boosted the Huskers to a 28-14 win over La Tech before the home loss to Michigan. He then made some big-time plays to buoy the offensive effort in a 20-7 road win over Illinois in a Friday night game on the road just before the Huskers' bye week.

Haarberg, however, is coming off a rough overall performance against Northwestern as he finished 8-for-17 (47.1 completion percentage) for just 85 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in addition to 72 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Haarberg did just enough offensively, though, to support another strong effort from the Huskers' defense that recorded eight sacks, 13 TFLs and limited the Wildcats to 257 offensive yards (including 81 rushing yards, highlighted by limiting them to minus-5 yards rushing in the second half) in a 17-9 victory.