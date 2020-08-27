Nebraska players group files lawsuit against the Big Ten Conference
A group of Nebraska football players represented by Norfolk attorney and former speaker of the State Legislature Mike Flood has filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten Conference.
The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court of Lancaster County in Lincoln.
Eight different players names are listed on the suit: Garrett Snodgrass, Garrett Nelson, Ethan Piper, Noa Pola-Gates, Alante Brown, Brant Banks, Brig Banks and Jackson Hannah.
"This lawsuit isn't about money or damages, it's about real-life relief," Flood said in a statement on Thursday.
Here is a complete copy of the suit the players filed on Thursday:
Eight Cornhusker football players sued The Big 10 in Nebraska state court this morning in Lincoln. Our attorneys are at the Courthouse now.https://t.co/sLzrJZB7AE pic.twitter.com/yExzcWp1kv— Nebraska Cornhusker Football Parents (@ParentsNebraska) August 27, 2020