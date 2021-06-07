Nebraska picks up first commit from the weekend from TE Chase Androff

It was only a matter of time before things picked up for Nebraska on the recruiting front.

After hosting their first crop of official visitors this past weekend, the Big Red added a verbal commitment from Lakeville (Minn.) South tight end Chase Androff.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Androff picked the Huskers over Power Five offers from Michigan State, Iowa State and Kansas State.

After signing three tight ends in the class of 2021, Androff will more than likely be the only one NU signs for 2022. He was one of eight official visitors on campus this past weekend, and the first tight end the Huskers brought to campus for this recruiting cycle.

Androff is the first Nebraska commitment for the class of 2022 since Orlando wide receiver Victor Jones picked the Big Red on Apr. 1.