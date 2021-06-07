 HuskerOnline - Nebraska picks up first commit from the weekend from TE Chase Androff
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-07 19:02:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Nebraska picks up first commit from the weekend from TE Chase Androff

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Publisher
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

It was only a matter of time before things picked up for Nebraska on the recruiting front.

After hosting their first crop of official visitors this past weekend, the Big Red added a verbal commitment from Lakeville (Minn.) South tight end Chase Androff.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Androff picked the Huskers over Power Five offers from Michigan State, Iowa State and Kansas State.

After signing three tight ends in the class of 2021, Androff will more than likely be the only one NU signs for 2022. He was one of eight official visitors on campus this past weekend, and the first tight end the Huskers brought to campus for this recruiting cycle.

Androff is the first Nebraska commitment for the class of 2022 since Orlando wide receiver Victor Jones picked the Big Red on Apr. 1.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}