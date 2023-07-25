With a new head coach, new staff and just about new everything, preseason voters don't believe in the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

With Big Ten Media Days this week in Indianapolis, the 13th annual Big Ten preseason poll was released Tuesday morning on Cleveland.com. The Huskers were picked to finish fifth in the West Division, and they did not receive any first-place votes in the division.

Michigan is the heavy favorite to win the conference. Of the 37 voters, 27 picked the Wolverines to be the champions while Ohio State received eight votes.

In the final year of divisions, Wisconsin was picked to win the West over Iowa, but barely. Luke Fickell's Badgers received 20 first-place votes and totaled 233 points while Kirk Ferentz's Hawkeyes had 16 first-place votes and 232 points.

According its website, Cleveland.com picked up the responsibility for organizing the poll when the Big Ten dropped it 13 years ago. Beat writers from all 14 Big Ten teams were invited to participate, as were some who cover the entire league or have a national perspective. A total of 37 voters participated.

Here's the full poll: