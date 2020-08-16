Since the decision to cancel the 2020 Big Ten fall sports season, we've heard from players, coaches and administrators.

Their words have been unsuccessful in getting the attention of conference commissioner Kevin Warren. The latest group that has entered the fight are parents.

Nebraska joined parents from Ohio State, Iowa and Penn State that have now sent letters to Warren seeking answers as to why the decision was made.

York head football coach Glen Snodgrass led a group of NU parents that put the letter together, which is critical of the lack of transparency by the league.

The group plans to have the letter delivered personally to the Big Ten Office in Chicago on Monday.

"We are simply asking for transparency in why the decision changed so quickly," the letter states. "Be transparent with the medical data that was used to make the decision to postpone, and to put in place a formal process to get equal input from players and coaches of all Big Ten schools regarding decisions of this nature."

