Nebraska Opponent Spring Review: Wisconsin

Jon McNamara from BadgerBlitz.com gave his thoughts on the Badgers'' offseason and their upcoming matchup with Nebraska in Lincoln.

Today, we continue with Wisconsin, which is hoping some offseason shakeups can spark another run at a Big Ten West title in 2022.

As Nebraska enters a critical fifth season under head coach Scott Frost in 2022, we decided to look at where things stand with the Huskers’ 12 opponents coming out of spring practices.

1. Engram brings a new identity to the offense

Wisconsin has become known as a program of stability over the past couple of decades, but the Badgers shook things up on the offensive side of the ball this offseason.

In one of the most active winters under head coach Paul Chryst, UW brought in former Penn State star receiver and long-time NFL assistant Bobby Engram as its new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

That hire was especially notable because, until now, those were the roles - including calling the plays - that Chryst handled himself along with his head coaching duties.

It’s still unknown whether Chryst will turn over complete play-calling control to Engram this fall or if it will be a shared responsibility between them, but Engram’s influence should change things up in Madison to some degree.

2. Bostad’s return to the offensive line

From 2008-11, Bob Bostad oversaw one of the most impressive stretches of offensive line play Wisconsin has ever had.

Along with helping guide the Badgers to back-to-back Big Ten titles in 2010 and ’11 as the team’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator, he groomed eight NFL draft picks over four seasons, including three first-round selections.

Bostad left UW for the NFL from 2012-15 and then rejoined the team in 2017, but as the inside linebackers coach.

But when Joe Rudolph left to take a job at Virginia Tech in January, Chryst didn’t hesitate to give the keys to one of Wisconsin’s proudest units back to Bostad.

Expectations for that group are very high, as the hope is that Bostad can return the o-line to its once-dominant form.

3. How far can Graham Mertz take the Badgers?

After storming onto the scene as a redshirt freshman in 2020 and throwing five touchdowns in the season opener, Wisconsin’s offense has been a mixed bag under quarterback Graham Mertz.

A former high school All-American and the highest-rated quarterback signee in program history, Mertz only threw for 1,800 yards and had more interceptions (10) than he did touchdown passes (9) last season.

Having started the past 20 games for the Badgers, Mertz will once again take the reins of the offense in 2022 with a career record of 13-7 as a starter.

Wisconsin will always rely heavily upon its running game, especially with star running back Braelon Allen returning. But for the UW to reach its full potential, it knows it needs more balance and production through the air.

Is Mertz finally ready to play up to his lofty recruiting profile? Or will it be more of the same in his third season under center?

A new offensive coordinator might help his development, but Wisconsin’s offense will only go as far as Mertz takes it.