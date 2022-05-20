Nebraska Opponent Spring Review: Rutgers

Today we continue with Rutgers, which will be rebuilding in the 2022 season. Richard Schnyderite of TheKnightReport.Net gave us his thoughts on the Scarlet Knights' spring and their week-six matchup with Nebraska in New Jersey.

As Nebraska enters a critical fifth season under head coach Scott Frost in 2022, we decided to look at where things stand with the Huskers’ 12 opponents coming out of spring practices.

1. Quarterback battle

Like many programs in the spring, Rutgers has a quarterback battle between three players.

Sixth-year quarterback Noah Vedral is the frontrunner as he has started two seasons for the Scarlet Knights after transferring from Nebraska. Last season, Vedral completed 181-of-304 passes with 1854 passing yards and seven touchdowns. The Wahoo, Neb. native rushed for 297 yards on 102 attempts.

The other two quarterbacks in competition with Vedral are sophomores Gavin Wimsatt and Evan Simon.

Wimsatt, who is from Owensboro, Ky., played in four games as a freshman and completed nine passes for 45 yards and rushed for 68 yards. Simon played in six games in 2021, going 16-for-28 for 145 yards.

2. Rebuilding the offensive line

Rutgers brought in 11 new offensive linemen including seven freshman and four transfers. Schnyderite said Rutgers fans have been watching to see if the new additions can win over the start spots from last seasons starters.

The transfers are Minnesota transfer Curtis Dunlap Jr., Colorado State transfer Mike Ciaffoni, FCS transfer J.D. DiRenzo and JUCO transfer Willie Tyler III, who was at Texas during his sophomore and junior years.

As for the freshman, two interior linemen were on campus for spring practice. Four-star interior lineman Jacob Allen from Princeton, N.J. highlights the group. Rutgers has four interior linemen and three tackles in its freshman class.

3. Replacing two NFL draft picks on offense

Rutgers lost its star players on the offense sides of the ball to the 2022 NFL draft.

Wide receiver Bo Melton was selected in the seventh round by the Seattle Seahawks. At Rutgers, Melton was on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List as he ranks among one of the best receivers in Rutgers history.

Melton is third in program history with 56 games played, sixth with 164 receptions, tied for eight with five 100-yard receiving games and 10th with 2,011 receiving yards.

Running back Isaih Pacheco was selected in the seventh round by the Kansas City Chiefs. Since his freshman season in 2018, Pacheco played in every game (44) for the Scarlet Knights.

He left Piscataway, N.J. with 2,442 career rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Pacheco knotched 249 receiving yards on 47 receptions and one receiving touchdown.

The Scarlet Knights need to replace their leading rusher and receiver for the last three seasons in this upcoming season.