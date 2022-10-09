For just the second time in seven games this season, Nebraska will be the underdog.

Purdue has opened as an 11-point favorite over the Huskers for their primetime matchup Saturday night in West Lafayette, per the VegasInsider Consensus. The over/under point total has opened at 57.5 points, which is the third-lowest point total of the season in a game featuring the Huskers.

Nebraska was also a double-digit underdog against Oklahoma. The Huskers closed as 10.5-point underdogs, so if the Nebraska-Purdue spread remains at 11 points then it would be the biggest underdog spread that they have faced this year. Nebraska was favored over Northwestern, North Dakota, Georgia Southern, Indiana and Rutgers.

The Huskers have covered the closing spread just once this season: when they were favored by 6.5 points at kickoff against Indians and win 35-21.

The matchup with Purdue has turned into a big swing game for both programs. The Huskers (3-3, 2-1 Big Ten) and Boilermakers (4-2, 2-1) are in a three-way tie with Illinois (5-1, 2-1) for first place in the Big Ten West. The winner of Saturday night’s showdown in West Lafayette will hold at least a share of the division lead heading into the final five games of the season.