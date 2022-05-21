Nebraska one of the latest offers for OT Cline
Nebraska is still making offers to 2023 class recruits including offensive line prospects. One of the latest offers was extended to Johnathan Cline from Cartersville (Ga.). Cline could play inside or outside for Nebraska potentially and says that he would be interested in taking a visit to check out what the Huskers have to offer.
“I was ecstatic to pick up the offer from Nebraska,” Cline said. “Coach Fisher was the coach that came to my school from Nebraska.
He spoke to my coach and I talked to him later that night over the phone. That’s when Nebraska offered me. I have been talking to coach Dillon as well.”
Cline admits that he hasn't followed football all of his life so he is not as familiar with the schools that are a little further away from him.
“Honestly, I don’t know too much about Nebraska. I wasn’t a huge football fan growing up. That being said I do believe Nebraska could be a school that I would be interested in visiting.”
Cline's film is impressive. He has an attitude and had great feet and strength. He says that he is being recruited to play a couple of different spots in college.
“Most of the schools have offered me as an interior offensive line player but there have been some that see me more as an athletic offensive tackle,” Cline said.
“I am not sure where Nebraska sees me playing for them but I think that it will be probably be as an interior offensive lineman.”
Cline has taken a number of unofficial visits already and already has a pair of official visits set up. The Huskers will have their work cut out for them to get one of the last three visits.
“Yes sir, I have taken some trips. I have been to UCF, South Carolina, Georgia State, Troy, Miami (Flor.), UAB, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Florida, Memphis and Georgia Tech.
“I have an official visit set for UCF from June 3rd to 5th and Miami on June 23rd to 25th.”