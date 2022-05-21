Nebraska one of the latest offers for OT Cline

Nebraska is still making offers to 2023 class recruits including offensive line prospects. One of the latest offers was extended to Johnathan Cline from Cartersville (Ga.). Cline could play inside or outside for Nebraska potentially and says that he would be interested in taking a visit to check out what the Huskers have to offer.

“I was ecstatic to pick up the offer from Nebraska,” Cline said. “Coach Fisher was the coach that came to my school from Nebraska. He spoke to my coach and I talked to him later that night over the phone. That’s when Nebraska offered me. I have been talking to coach Dillon as well.” Cline admits that he hasn't followed football all of his life so he is not as familiar with the schools that are a little further away from him. “Honestly, I don’t know too much about Nebraska. I wasn’t a huge football fan growing up. That being said I do believe Nebraska could be a school that I would be interested in visiting.”

2023 OT Johnathan Cline

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIGFuZCBob25vcmVkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgbXkgMzJuZCBm dWxsIHJpZGUgZGl2aXNpb24gMSBvZmZlciBmcm9tIHRoZSBVbml2ZXJzaXR5 IG9mIE5lYnJhc2thISBHbyBDb3JuaHVza2VycyEhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTndHYUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBOd0dhRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vMjQ3cmVjcnVpdGluZz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AMjQ3 cmVjcnVpdGluZzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9S ZWNydWl0R2VvcmdpYT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmVjcnVpdEdl b3JnaWE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0hTSHVy cmljYW5lRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENIU0h1cnJpY2FuZUZC PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhcnRlcnN2aWxs ZUZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDYXJ0ZXJzdmlsbGVGQjwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MYW5kZW5IYXRjaGV0dD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATGFuZGVuSGF0Y2hldHQ8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2hhZFNpbW1vbnNfP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDaGFkU2ltbW9uc188L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWFuc2VsbDI0Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5ATWFuc2VsbDI0NzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9TV2lsdGZvbmcyNDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNXaWx0Zm9u ZzI0NzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CcmlhbkNs NTY3NDkzMTU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJyaWFuQ2w1Njc0OTMx NTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1dWRmN6dVoybnEiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XVkZjenVaMm5xPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpvaG5hdGhh biBDbGluZSAoQEpvaG5hdGhhbkNsaW5lNikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2huYXRoYW5DbGluZTYvc3RhdHVzLzE1MjYyOTE1NDk2 MDQyNjE4ODk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDE2LCAyMDIyPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=