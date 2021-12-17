Nebraska OLB Pheldarius Payne withdraws from the transfer portal

Outside linebacker Pheldarius Payne has withdrawn his name from the NCAA Transfer portal after entering it on Dec. 6.

Payne apparently tested the waters on what options were out there, and decided returning to NU was the best for his future. Rivals.com transfer portal team confirmed the news of Payne's withdrawal from the portal.

He is the first known scholarship Husker player to enter the transfer portal and withdraw. Former walk-on quarterback Andrew Bunch also entered the portal after the 2018 season and came back in 2019.

Payne signed with Huskers in their Class of 2020 and has been a reserve linebacker for the Blackshirts, seeing spot duty in several games.

In the 2020 COVID-affected season, Payne finished with 21 total tackles, two tackles-for-loss, one sack and a couple of pass-breakups.

In the just-completed 2021 season, Payne played in each of the first 10 games before an injury kept him out of the final two games. He recorded 19 total tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss and two sacks.

Outside linebacker will be one of the deepest positions now on the 2022 Husker defense with Payne, Garrett Nelson, Caleb Tanner and Damian Jackson all returning.